Stamus Clear NDR Community
Open source Suricata-based NDR system with threat detection and analysis
Stamus Clear NDR Community
Open source Suricata-based NDR system with threat detection and analysis
Stamus Clear NDR Community Description
Clear NDR Community is an open source network detection and response system built on Suricata. The platform serves as the successor to the SELKS project and is released under GPL 3.0-or-later license. It is available as a containerized Docker installation using a single Go binary called StamusCtl. The system integrates multiple open source components including Suricata for network analysis and threat detection, OpenSearch for search and observability, Evebox for alert and event management, Arkime for network analysis and packet capture, and Fluentd for data collection. The platform includes Scirius, a web-based graphical user interface developed by Stamus Networks that manages the entire system. Clear NDR Community provides network security monitoring and intrusion detection capabilities. The platform includes over 400 visualizations and 58 dashboards for analyzing network traffic and security events. Users can manage multiple Suricata rulesets and threat intelligence sources, upload custom rules and IoC data files, and apply thresholding and suppression to reduce alert noise. The system supports threat hunting through predefined filters and contextual views. It provides access to Suricata performance statistics and rule activity information. The platform integrates EveBox, Cyberchef, and OpenSearch dashboards for analyzing Suricata NSM and alert data. Clear NDR Community is designed for small-to-medium sized organizations as a production-grade network security monitoring and intrusion detection solution. It is also used by security practitioners, researchers, educators, and students for exploring Suricata capabilities and analyzing network protocol monitoring logs and alerts.
Stamus Clear NDR Community FAQ
Common questions about Stamus Clear NDR Community including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Stamus Clear NDR Community is Open source Suricata-based NDR system with threat detection and analysis developed by Stamus Networks, Inc.. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Docker, Intrusion Detection, Network Security Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership