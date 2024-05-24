Faddom Security Posture Management Description

Faddom Security Posture Management is an agentless platform that provides real-time visibility into network connections, dependencies, and infrastructure components across on-premises and cloud environments. The platform maps network topology and identifies security risks without requiring agent installation on monitored systems. The tool discovers and tracks network assets, ports, protocols, and communication patterns to identify security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. It includes a scoring mechanism that prioritizes risks based on severity to help security teams address critical threats first. Faddom detects CVEs, identifies shadow IT assets, monitors SSL certificate expiration dates, and tracks user access patterns. The platform analyzes traffic for anomalies and lateral movement indicators while providing visibility into north-south external traffic flows. The solution supports micro-segmentation planning by mapping application dependencies and network zones. It identifies unmapped ports, misconfigured firewall policies, and unauthorized connections that could serve as attack vectors. The platform documents which services and protocols are in use across the infrastructure, including detection of insecure protocols. Faddom operates in a non-intrusive manner and can complete initial mapping of servers, cloud instances, applications, and dependencies within 60 minutes. The platform is designed to help organizations maintain compliance and strengthen their security posture through continuous network monitoring and dependency mapping.