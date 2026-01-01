CybrHawk Network Detection & Response Logo

CybrHawk Network Detection & Response

NDR platform for detecting threats via network analytics and traffic analysis.

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CybrHawk Network Detection & Response Description

CybrHawk Network Detection & Response is a network security platform that monitors and analyzes network traffic to detect threats and malicious activity. The solution applies network analytics, intrusion detection systems (IDS), network security monitoring (NSM), and encrypted-traffic metadata analysis to identify command-and-control communications, data exfiltration, and lateral movement within networks. The platform analyzes both east-west (internal) and north-south (external) traffic using NetFlow, PCAP capture, IDS signatures, and anomaly detection models. It provides device discovery capabilities and monitors network behavior to identify suspicious activities. CybrHawk NDR includes automated response capabilities that can block connections, push access control lists (ACLs), and update intrusion prevention system (IPS) policies. The solution is designed to provide visibility into network activity where traditional security controls may have limited coverage. The platform integrates with SIEM systems and is part of CybrHawk's broader security platform that includes XDR, cloud detection and response, incident response, and threat intelligence capabilities. It is positioned to support security operations centers (SOCs) and security teams in detecting and responding to network-based threats.

CybrHawk Network Detection & Response FAQ

Common questions about CybrHawk Network Detection & Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CybrHawk Network Detection & Response is NDR platform for detecting threats via network analytics and traffic analysis. developed by CybrHawk. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Data Exfiltration, IDS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →