CybrHawk Network Detection & Response Description
CybrHawk Network Detection & Response is a network security platform that monitors and analyzes network traffic to detect threats and malicious activity. The solution applies network analytics, intrusion detection systems (IDS), network security monitoring (NSM), and encrypted-traffic metadata analysis to identify command-and-control communications, data exfiltration, and lateral movement within networks. The platform analyzes both east-west (internal) and north-south (external) traffic using NetFlow, PCAP capture, IDS signatures, and anomaly detection models. It provides device discovery capabilities and monitors network behavior to identify suspicious activities. CybrHawk NDR includes automated response capabilities that can block connections, push access control lists (ACLs), and update intrusion prevention system (IPS) policies. The solution is designed to provide visibility into network activity where traditional security controls may have limited coverage. The platform integrates with SIEM systems and is part of CybrHawk's broader security platform that includes XDR, cloud detection and response, incident response, and threat intelligence capabilities. It is positioned to support security operations centers (SOCs) and security teams in detecting and responding to network-based threats.
CybrHawk Network Detection & Response is NDR platform for detecting threats via network analytics and traffic analysis. developed by CybrHawk. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Data Exfiltration, IDS.
