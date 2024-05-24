NIKSUN Supreme Eagle® III Description

NIKSUN Supreme Eagle III is a network capture and forensic analysis platform designed for high-volume network traffic monitoring and analysis. The system captures network packets at multi-terabits per second throughput with zero packet loss and nanosecond-level granularity for forensic investigation. The platform provides exabyte-scale storage capacity with expandable architecture to accommodate growing data volumes. It incorporates AI-driven analytics through the NIKSUN Knowledge Warehouse, which automates network intelligence gathering and provides search capabilities across captured traffic data. Supreme Eagle III supports back-in-time forensic analysis, enabling security teams to drill down to individual packet level for incident investigation. The system includes intelligent alerting mechanisms and automated reporting capabilities. The platform is built on a fault-tolerant architecture with clustering and grid computing capabilities for distributed processing. It features hot-swappable components, system-level redundancy, and NEBS compliance for telecom and ISP deployments. The solution is available on virtual platforms, hardware appliances, and the NikOS Everest modular platform. It integrates with NIKSUN's product ecosystem including NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, LogWave, and other network analysis modules.