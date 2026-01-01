Stamus Networks Clear NDR Description

Stamus Networks Clear NDR is a network detection and response platform that monitors network traffic to identify threats and unauthorized activity. The solution is built on Suricata and provides network visibility across the attack surface. The platform offers multi-layer detection capabilities with transparent detection methods that enable security teams to understand and triage alerts. It generates threat declarations designed for automated response workflows and provides detailed attack timelines with evidentiary artifacts for incident investigation. Clear NDR is available in two editions: Clear NDR Enterprise (formerly Stamus Security Platform) and Clear NDR Community (formerly SELKS). The platform can be deployed on-premise, in cloud environments, or as appliances. The solution includes integration with the Elastic Stack for data analysis and visualization. Stamus Networks also provides complementary tools including a lateral movement ruleset for Suricata, Jupyter playbooks, GopherCAP for packet capture, a Splunk app, Suricata Language Server, threat intelligence feeds, and Kibana dashboards. The platform is used by government CERTs, managed service providers, educational institutions, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and critical infrastructure operators.