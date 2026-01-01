Sangfor Cyber Command NDR Platform Logo

Sangfor Cyber Command NDR Platform

NDR platform for threat detection and response via network traffic monitoring

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sangfor Cyber Command NDR Platform Description

Sangfor Cyber Command is a Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform that monitors internal network traffic to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats. The platform analyzes both East-West and North-South traffic to identify threats across the network. The system uses AI and machine learning algorithms combined with global threat intelligence to correlate security events and detect threats including ransomware, C&C communications, lateral movements, DDoS attacks, DGA botnets, and abnormal behaviors. It applies Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) technologies for detection. The platform includes a Stealth Threat Analysis (STA) sensor that collects raw network traffic mirrored from switches, extracts security events, and detects abnormal behaviors. The Golden Eye feature analyzes the behavior of compromised assets including inbound and outbound connections, port usage, and protocol activity. Cyber Command provides timeline traceback capabilities to identify attack entry points and root causes. The Response Center dashboard visualizes the complete attack chain and provides impact analysis to identify hidden threats within the network. The platform integrates with network and endpoint security solutions to enable automated threat response. It can be deployed in data centers and branch offices and is compatible with existing security infrastructure.

Sangfor Cyber Command NDR Platform FAQ

Common questions about Sangfor Cyber Command NDR Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sangfor Cyber Command NDR Platform is NDR platform for threat detection and response via network traffic monitoring developed by Sangfor Technologies. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →