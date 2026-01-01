Sangfor Cyber Command NDR Platform Description

Sangfor Cyber Command is a Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform that monitors internal network traffic to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats. The platform analyzes both East-West and North-South traffic to identify threats across the network. The system uses AI and machine learning algorithms combined with global threat intelligence to correlate security events and detect threats including ransomware, C&C communications, lateral movements, DDoS attacks, DGA botnets, and abnormal behaviors. It applies Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) technologies for detection. The platform includes a Stealth Threat Analysis (STA) sensor that collects raw network traffic mirrored from switches, extracts security events, and detects abnormal behaviors. The Golden Eye feature analyzes the behavior of compromised assets including inbound and outbound connections, port usage, and protocol activity. Cyber Command provides timeline traceback capabilities to identify attack entry points and root causes. The Response Center dashboard visualizes the complete attack chain and provides impact analysis to identify hidden threats within the network. The platform integrates with network and endpoint security solutions to enable automated threat response. It can be deployed in data centers and branch offices and is compatible with existing security infrastructure.