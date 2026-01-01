Gatewatcher Système de détection Description

Gatewatcher Système de détection (Trackwatch) is a qualified Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution that provides network traffic analysis and threat detection capabilities. The system operates in passive mode using TAP (Test Access Point) deployment to monitor network traffic without impacting production environments. The solution analyzes network communications using multiple detection engines including static analysis, heuristic analysis, and machine learning to identify threats. It performs protocol analysis and payload inspection to detect known attack signatures, shellcodes (including polymorphic variants), and encoded payloads. The system can analyze encrypted traffic and examine files using multiple antivirus engines, with capacity to process up to 6 million files per 24 hours. Trackwatch provides behavioral analysis capabilities and maintains complete metadata from network communications for investigation and threat hunting activities. The platform aggregates alerts and assigns risk scores based on the security context to prioritize incidents for SOC analysts. The system can operate in connected or air-gapped (offline) modes for restricted and confidential networks. It features a hardened operating system designed with security-by-design principles to resist corruption attempts and reduce attack surface. The solution supports integration with multiple threat intelligence sources and can accommodate custom threat intelligence feeds. It includes retroactive analysis capabilities to re-examine previously flagged suspicious files. The platform is designed for IT and OT environments and addresses regulatory compliance requirements including NIS 2.