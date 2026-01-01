Gatewatcher TAP Qualifié
Qualified network TAPs for traffic duplication and network monitoring
Gatewatcher TAP Qualifié Description
Gatewatcher TAP Qualifié is a line of certified network Test Access Points (TAPs) designed for network traffic monitoring and detection. The product line includes optical TAPs (single-mode and multi-mode) and copper TAPs (Gigabit Ethernet standard and high-density) that duplicate network traffic for security analysis. The optical TAPs support both single-mode (1310nm and 1550nm wavelengths) and multi-mode (850nm) fiber connections. They operate passively without electrical power and can be integrated into modular chassis supporting up to 24 modules in 1U rack space. Split ratios of 50/50 and 60/40 are available for traffic distribution. The copper TAPs support 10/100/1000 Mbps full-duplex Ethernet connections. The standard model handles single links while the high-density version monitors up to 8 links in 1U rack space. These devices include fail-safe inline design that maintains network connectivity during power loss and support PoE passthrough and Link Failure Propagation (LFP). All TAPs in the qualified line include diode functionality that provides physical isolation for monitoring systems, preventing signal injection back into the monitored network with >35 dB insertion loss on TAP ports. The qualification ensures physical integrity and protection against supply chain attacks. The devices operate non-intrusively without introducing packet loss or network failure points, monitoring all OSI layers.
Gatewatcher TAP Qualifié FAQ
Common questions about Gatewatcher TAP Qualifié including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Gatewatcher TAP Qualifié is Qualified network TAPs for traffic duplication and network monitoring developed by Gatewatcher. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Critical Infrastructure, Hardware Security, ICS.
