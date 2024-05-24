Plixer One Security Logo

Plixer One Security

by Plixer

Network visibility and security insights platform for IT environments

Network Security Commercial
On-Premises|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Network VisibilityNetwork Monitoring
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Plixer One Security Description

Plixer One Security is a network visibility and security platform designed to provide insights into IT environments. The product aims to reduce blind spots in network infrastructure through monitoring and analysis capabilities. Based on the available information, the platform appears to focus on network traffic analysis and security monitoring. The product is positioned to help organizations gain visibility into their network operations and identify potential security issues. The platform is offered through a demonstration and proof of concept process, where organizations can evaluate the solution in their own environment before deployment. The vendor provides sales engineering support and technical consultation as part of the evaluation process. The product is designed for enterprise IT and security teams who need to monitor network activity and detect security threats. The solution requires deployment in the customer's environment for testing and validation before full implementation.

Plixer One Security FAQ

Common questions about Plixer One Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Plixer One Security is Network visibility and security insights platform for IT environments developed by Plixer. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Network Visibility, Network Monitoring.

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