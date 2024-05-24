NIKSUN FlowAggregator™ Description

NIKSUN FlowAggregator is a network monitoring platform that provides visibility into network performance and security through flow data collection and analysis. The platform collects flow data from network devices including routers and firewalls to provide real-time network awareness. The solution records network conversations and provides analytics for network performance monitoring, application performance monitoring, VoIP monitoring, and compliance. It offers sub-second granularity for data collection and supports unlimited data retention with scalable architecture. FlowAggregator includes capabilities for detecting indicators of compromise, data hoarding, behavioral anomalies, and malicious activities. The platform provides bandwidth usage analysis, application traffic prioritization, and QoS metrics for media and firewall visibility. The system supports advanced application recognition including AVC and NBAR2 protocols. Users can create business groups to organize monitoring according to corporate structure and access top-down performance metrics with port-by-port bandwidth analysis. The platform integrates with NIKSUN NetOmni Central Manager for global network management and can link to application layer network intelligence. It provides alerting capabilities with real-time notifications and includes dashboards enhanced by AI-based analytics. FlowAggregator offers network data mining capabilities and single-click workflows throughout the user interface. The platform is available on virtual and hardware platforms and can be paired with full packet capture solutions for network event investigations.