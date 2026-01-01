LMNTRIX NDR Description

LMNTRIX NDR is a network detection and response solution that monitors network traffic to identify threats in real-time. The platform deploys as a virtual or physical appliance at network choke points and uses multiple threat detection engines to analyze traffic patterns. The solution provides visibility into both north-south and east-west network traffic across on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments. It performs deep packet inspection and traffic metadata analysis without requiring decryption of encrypted traffic. The platform uses behavioral analytics and machine learning models to establish network baselines and detect anomalies indicative of threats. It automatically discovers and classifies connected devices across the network infrastructure. LMNTRIX NDR includes automated response capabilities that can isolate compromised devices, block malicious traffic, and quarantine threats. The system uses customizable playbooks to automate response workflows based on threat prioritization. The solution integrates as part of the LMNTRIX XDR platform, correlating network events with endpoint, email, and cloud security data. It is managed and monitored by the LMNTRIX Cyber Defense Center, which validates incidents before containment actions occur. The platform supports deployment across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, as well as on-premise environments. It includes capabilities for OT network monitoring and maintains network logs for forensic analysis and compliance requirements.