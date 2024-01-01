bounty-targets-data

Deliberately vulnerable web application for security professionals to practice attack techniques.
This repo contains hourly-updated data dumps of bug bounty platform scopes (like Hackerone/Bugcrowd/Intigriti/etc) that are eligible for reports
Deliberately vulnerable web application for security professionals to practice attack techniques.
kube-hunter hunts for security weaknesses in Kubernetes clusters.
Automate Google Hacking Database scraping and searching with Pagodo, a tool for finding vulnerabilities and sensitive information.
TANNER is a remote data analysis and classification service for evaluating HTTP requests and composing responses for SNARE.
OCaml bindings to the YARA scanning engine for integrating YARA scanning capabilities into OCaml projects
List of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities with security filters and detailed advisories.