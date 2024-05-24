ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile Logo

Top Alternatives to ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile

Application Security

AI-enhanced mobile app security scanner for Android & iOS with SAST/DAST

124 Alternatives to ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile

APKLeaks Logo
APKLeaks

APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.

Application Security
Free
Ostorlab Mobile Security Logo
Ostorlab Mobile Security

Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST

Application Security
ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite Logo
ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite

ImmuniWeb MobileSuite is a mobile application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to assess mobile apps and their backend infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements.

Application Security
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) Logo
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)

Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps

Application Security
Data Theorem AppSec Logo
Data Theorem AppSec

AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection

Application Security
Data Theorem Mobile Protect Logo
Data Theorem Mobile Protect

Mobile app security testing and runtime protection platform

Application Security
Digital.ai Application Security Logo
Digital.ai Application Security

App security platform with code obfuscation, RASP, and threat monitoring

Application Security
Digital.ai App Aware Logo
Digital.ai App Aware

App threat monitoring & analytics for web, mobile, and desktop applications

Application Security
Digital.ai Application Security for Desktop or Server Logo
Digital.ai Application Security for Desktop or Server

Desktop & server app hardening with obfuscation, RASP, and threat monitoring

Application Security
Digital.ai Key & Data Protection Logo
Digital.ai Key & Data Protection

White-box cryptography solution protecting encryption keys and data in apps

Application Security
Digital.ai Mobile Application Security Logo
Digital.ai Mobile Application Security

Mobile app security platform with code obfuscation, RASP, and monitoring

Application Security
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform Logo
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform

Unified mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing

Application Security
Appknox Vulnerability Platform Logo
Appknox Vulnerability Platform

AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing

Application Security
Appknox Secure App Logo
Appknox Secure App

AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing

Application Security
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation Logo
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation

Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation

Application Security
Codified Security Platform Logo
Codified Security Platform

Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications

Application Security
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) Logo
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)

Mobile app security testing combining vuln assessment, pentesting & forensics

Application Security
Guardsquare DexGuard Logo
Guardsquare DexGuard

Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP

Application Security
Guardsquare ThreatCast Logo
Guardsquare ThreatCast

Real-time mobile threat detection and monitoring platform with RASP integration

Application Security
Guardsquare AppSweep Logo
Guardsquare AppSweep

Mobile app security testing tool with static & interactive analysis

Application Security
Guardsquare App Attestation Logo
Guardsquare App Attestation

Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access

Application Security
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence Logo
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence

Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks

Application Security
NowSecure ADA MASA Logo
NowSecure ADA MASA

Android app security validation service for Google Play MASA certification

Application Security
NowSecure Platform Logo
NowSecure Platform

Automated mobile app security testing platform for iOS and Android apps

Application Security
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management Logo
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management

Mobile app risk management platform for data security and privacy testing

Application Security
NowSecure Mobile App Security Logo
NowSecure Mobile App Security

Mobile app security testing platform for identifying data security risks

Application Security
NowSecure Business-Critical Apps Logo
NowSecure Business-Critical Apps

Mobile app security testing platform for business-critical applications

Application Security
OneSpan Product Logo
OneSpan Product

Mobile app security solution protecting against reverse engineering & attacks

Application Security
Tarlogic Mobile Application Security Audit Logo
Tarlogic Mobile Application Security Audit

Mobile app security audit service for Android and iOS applications

Application Security
Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite Logo
Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite

Mobile app security platform for DevSecOps teams across app lifecycle

Application Security
Appdome AI-Native Protection Logo
Appdome AI-Native Protection

Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile

Application Security
Tesla Labs IoT Application Security Platform Logo
Tesla Labs IoT Application Security Platform

Security platform for IoT applications

Application Security
TeskaLabs SeaCat Logo
TeskaLabs SeaCat

Cybersecurity platform for mobile and IoT apps with SDK, gateway, and PKI

Application Security
Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security Logo
Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security

Mobile app security platform for enterprises across multiple industries

Application Security
Quixxi Shield Logo
Quixxi Shield

Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications

Application Security
Promon Shield for Mobile™ Logo
Promon Shield for Mobile™

Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware

Application Security
PreEmptive JSDefender Logo
PreEmptive JSDefender

JavaScript obfuscation tool for protecting code from reverse engineering

Application Security
PreEmptive Dotfuscator Logo
PreEmptive Dotfuscator

C# obfuscation & encryption tool for .NET, MAUI, and Xamarin apps

Application Security
PreEmptive DashO Logo
PreEmptive DashO

Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool

Application Security
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection Logo
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection

RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime.

Application Security
Kratikal Mobile Application Security Testing Logo
Kratikal Mobile Application Security Testing

Mobile app security testing service using VAPT, static & dynamic analysis

Application Security
Kobil mSecure Logo
Kobil mSecure

AI-powered mobile app security platform with device binding and threat detection

Application Security
Build38 Mobile In-App Protection Logo
Build38 Mobile In-App Protection

Mobile app protection with runtime verification and threat detection

Application Security
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response Logo
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response

Mobile app threat intelligence platform with cloud-based detection & response

Application Security
Build38 Active Hardening Logo
Build38 Active Hardening

AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization

Application Security
Dynamic SSL Pinning Logo
Dynamic SSL Pinning

Mobile app SSL certificate pinning solution with dynamic configuration

Application Security
Wultra In-App Protection Logo
Wultra In-App Protection

Mobile app shielding and in-app protection for mobile applications

Application Security
Ahope Logo
Ahope

Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products.

Application Security
Antiy PTA-mobile Logo
Antiy PTA-mobile

Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.

Application Security
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit Logo
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit

Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting.

Application Security
DoveRunner Mobile App Security Logo
DoveRunner Mobile App Security

Runtime RASP platform securing Android & iOS apps with no-code deployment.

Application Security
Emproof Nyx Logo
Emproof Nyx

Binary-level firmware protection for embedded systems, no source code needed.

Application Security
Emproof Nyx - Reverse Engineering Logo
Emproof Nyx - Reverse Engineering

Firmware & software protection against reverse engineering for embedded systems.

Application Security
Fingerprint Android Fraud Prevention Logo
Fingerprint Android Fraud Prevention

Android SDK for device fingerprinting to detect and prevent mobile app fraud.

Application Security
Free
GeoEdge Adv. Web Security & Threat Prevention Logo
GeoEdge Adv. Web Security & Threat Prevention

Ad ecosystem security platform blocking malvertising, redirects & mobile threats.

Application Security
MagicCube MC Token Shield Logo
MagicCube MC Token Shield

Device-independent, hardware-grade security platform for mobile payment tokenization.

Application Security
Netacea Bot Protection for Mobile Apps Logo
Netacea Bot Protection for Mobile Apps

SDK-free edge-deployed bot protection for mobile apps across all versions.

Application Security
Opticca Security MAST Logo
Opticca Security MAST

Mobile app security testing using SAST, DAST, IAST, SCA & fuzzing.

Application Security
apkid Logo
apkid

APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.

Application Security
Free
Noia Logo
Noia

Web-based tool for browsing mobile applications sandbox and previewing SQLite databases.

Application Security
Free
CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code Logo
CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code

Code to prevent a managed .NET debugger/profiler from working.

Application Security
Free
Google Play Crawler JAVA API Logo
Google Play Crawler JAVA API

A Java-based API tool for programmatically searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play Store with Galaxy S3 device compatibility.

Application Security
Free
AndroBugs Framework Logo
AndroBugs Framework

AndroBugs Framework is an Android vulnerability analysis system that scans mobile applications for security vulnerabilities, missing best practices, and dangerous shell commands.

Application Security
Free
Hooker Logo
Hooker

An open-source dynamic analysis framework that intercepts and monitors API calls in Android applications using the Android Substrate framework.

Application Security
Free
Obfuscapk Logo
Obfuscapk

A modular Python tool that obfuscates Android applications by manipulating decompiled smali code, resources, and manifest files without requiring source code access.

Application Security
Free
RiskInDroid Logo
RiskInDroid

RiskInDroid is a machine learning-based tool that performs quantitative risk analysis of Android applications by reverse engineering bytecode and analyzing permission usage to generate numeric risk scores.

Application Security
Free
Androguard module for Yara Logo
Androguard module for Yara

Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.

Application Security
Free
Android Application Analyzer Logo
Android Application Analyzer

A comprehensive Android application analysis tool that provides device management, logcat analysis, file examination, and integration with security frameworks like MobSF and JD-GUI.

Application Security
Free
OWASP Mobile Application Security Testing Guide (MASTG) Logo
OWASP Mobile Application Security Testing Guide (MASTG)

Comprehensive manual for mobile app security testing and reverse engineering with technical processes for verifying controls.

Application Security
Free
SUPER Android Analyzer Logo
SUPER Android Analyzer

A command-line Android APK vulnerability analyzer written in Rust that decompresses and scans APK files using rule-based detection to identify security issues.

Application Security
Free
Enjarify Logo
Enjarify

A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications.

Application Security
Free
ProbeDroid Logo
ProbeDroid

Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications.

Application Security
Free
AndroPyTool Logo
AndroPyTool

A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.

Application Security
Free
Androguard Logo
Androguard

A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.

Application Security
Free
diff-gui Logo
diff-gui

A web-based Android application dynamic analysis tool that provides real-time Frida instrumentation capabilities through a Flask interface with modular JavaScript hooking support.

Application Security
Free
Android App Security Checklist Logo
Android App Security Checklist

A security checklist based on OWASP standards that provides comprehensive guidelines for designing, testing, and releasing secure Android applications.

Application Security
Free
APKX Logo
APKX

Python wrapper for Android APK decompilation with various converter and decompiler options.

Application Security
Free
idb Logo
idb

idb is a tool that simplifies iOS penetration testing and security research tasks, available in both command line and GUI versions.

Application Security
Free
CFGScanDroid Logo
CFGScanDroid

CFGScanDroid is a Java utility that compares control flow graph signatures to Android method control flow graphs for malicious application detection.

Application Security
Free
AppMon Logo
AppMon

AppMon is a Frida-based automated framework for monitoring and tampering with system API calls across macOS, iOS, and Android applications.

Application Security
Free
ELFcrypt Logo
ELFcrypt

ELFcrypt encrypts ELF binaries with obfuscation and anti-debugging features to protect against reverse engineering.

Application Security
Free
Androguard Docker Image Logo
Androguard Docker Image

Docker file for building Androguard dependencies with an optional interactive shell environment.

Application Security
Free
Appland Downloader Logo
Appland Downloader

A command-line tool for downloading Android APK files from the Appland platform via npm installation.

Application Security
Free
gpapi Logo
gpapi

Node library for calling Google Play APIs with Nexus device behavior.

Application Security
Free
Google Play Unofficial Python API Logo
Google Play Unofficial Python API

An unofficial Python API that enables programmatic searching, browsing, and downloading of Android apps from Google Play Store.

Application Security
Free
FingerprintJS Android Logo
FingerprintJS Android

A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free.

Application Security
Free
ClassyShark Logo
ClassyShark

A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies.

Application Security
Free
dexmod Logo
dexmod

A Python tool for patching Dalvik bytecode in DEX files and assisting in Android application analysis

Application Security
Free
Enjarify by Google Logo
Enjarify by Google

A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications.

Application Security
Free
CuckooDroid Logo
CuckooDroid

CuckooDroid extends Cuckoo Sandbox to provide automated dynamic analysis of Android applications in a controlled sandbox environment.

Application Security
Free
Vuldroid Logo
Vuldroid

A deliberately vulnerable Android application containing multiple security flaws designed for educational purposes and security training.

Application Security
Free
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App Logo
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App

DVHMA is an intentionally vulnerable Android hybrid mobile app built with Apache Cordova for security testing and educational purposes.

Application Security
Free
Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler Logo
Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler

One stop shop for decompiling Android apps with a focus on regenerating R references.

Application Security
Free
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) Logo
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS)

Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime.

Application Security
Free
Androwarn Logo
Androwarn

Androwarn performs static analysis of Android applications using Dalvik bytecode examination to detect and report potentially malicious behaviors.

Application Security
Free
Mobile Audit Logo
Mobile Audit

Mobile Audit is a Docker-based SAST and malware analysis tool that performs comprehensive security analysis of Android APK files, including vulnerability detection, certificate verification, and Virus Total integration.

Application Security
Free
drozer Logo
drozer

drozer is an open source Android security testing framework that identifies vulnerabilities in mobile apps and devices through Android Runtime and IPC endpoint interaction.

Application Security
Free
Needle Logo
Needle

Needle is a discontinued open source modular framework for iOS application security assessments that was compatible with iOS 9 and iOS 10 before being replaced by Objection.

Application Security
Free
Vezir-Project Logo
Vezir-Project

Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources.

Application Security
Free
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner Logo
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner

XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks.

Application Security
Free
DroidBox Logo
DroidBox

DroidBox is a dynamic analysis framework for Android applications that monitors runtime behavior, network activity, file operations, and security events while generating behavioral visualizations.

Application Security
Free
Redexer Logo
Redexer

Redexer is a reengineering tool that parses, analyzes, and modifies Android DEX files for binary manipulation and permission analysis.

Application Security
Free
ReFlutter Logo
ReFlutter

ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms.

Application Security
Free
dex2jar Logo
dex2jar

Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali.

Application Security
Free
Quark Script Logo
Quark Script

Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.

Application Security
Free
Andromeda Logo
Andromeda

Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier.

Application Security
Free
objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration Logo
objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration

Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak.

Application Security
Free
AndroL4b Logo
AndroL4b

Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis.

Application Security
Free
apk-mitm Logo
apk-mitm

Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection

Application Security
Free
Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs Logo
Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs

An Emacs major mode that provides syntax highlighting and enhanced readability for smali code files used in Android malware analysis.

Application Security
Free
AndBug Logo
AndBug

A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers.

Application Security
Free
MARA Framework Logo
MARA Framework

MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.

Application Security
Free
Aurasium Logo
Aurasium

A security policy enforcement framework for Android applications that uses bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitoring to inject security controls into APK files.

Application Security
Free
FSquaDRA Logo
FSquaDRA

FSquaDRA detects repackaged Android applications by computing Jaccard similarity over file digests within APK packages using pre-computed signing digests for improved performance.

Application Security
Free
StaDynA Logo
StaDynA

StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.

Application Security
Free
SmaliHook Logo
SmaliHook

Original SmaliHook Java source for Android cracking and reversing.

Application Security
Free
App-Ray Logo
App-Ray

App-Ray offers comprehensive security analysis and compliance solutions for mobile applications.

Application Security
Free
Apktool Logo
Apktool

A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files.

Application Security
Free
Dalvik Opcodes Logo
Dalvik Opcodes

A set of instructions for the Dalvik virtual machine to manipulate registers and values in Android applications.

Application Security
Free
class-dump Logo
class-dump

A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations.

Application Security
Free
AndroZoo Logo
AndroZoo

A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results

Application Security
Free
App Detonator Logo
App Detonator

A tool for dynamic analysis of mobile applications in a controlled environment.

Application Security
Free
AppUse Logo
AppUse

A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.

Application Security
Free
AppSweep Logo
AppSweep

An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues.

Application Security
Free

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
614
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
569
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
487
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
484
Penetration Testing Services
Professional penetration testing and ethical hacking services for web applications, networks, and infrastructure security assessments.
480
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Security
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief
Resources
View Popular Tools →