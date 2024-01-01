Enjarify 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Enjarify is a tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode. This allows Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications. Usage and installation Enjarify is a pure python 3 application, so you can just git clone and run it. To run it directly, assuming you are in the top directory of the repository, you can just do python3 -O -m enjarify.main yourapp.apk For normal use, you'll probably want to use the wrapper scripts and set it up on your path. Linux For convenience, a wrapper shell script is provided, enjarify.sh. This will try to use Pypy if available, since it is faster than CPython. If you want to be able to call Enjarify from anywhere, you can create a symlink from somewhere on your PATH, such as ~/bin. To do this, assuming you are inside the top level of the repository, ln -s "$PWD/enjarify.sh" ~/bin/enjarify Windows A wrapper batch script, enjarify.bat, is provided. To be able to call it from anywhere, just add the root directory of the repository to your PATH. The batch script will always invoke python3 as interpreter. If you want to use pypy, just edit the script. Usage Assuming you set up the script on your path correctly, you can call