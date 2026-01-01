DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) Logo

DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)

Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps

DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) Description

DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a security testing platform designed to identify vulnerabilities in mobile applications for Android and iOS platforms. The tool provides two-step security testing that includes both source code analysis during development and binary analysis for applications that are already published on Google Play or the App Store. The platform performs static application security testing (SAST) for multiple programming languages including Java for Android, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter). It also conducts binary analysis on published applications to detect vulnerabilities that may surface after deployment. DerScanner tests mobile applications against industry standards including OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS (Mobile Application Security Verification Standard) best practices. The testing process is designed to identify critical and emerging threats in mobile applications. The tool operates by accepting application links from Google Play or the App Store. Users can paste the app link into DerScanner to initiate a security scan. The platform generates vulnerability reports based on the analysis performed on the mobile application. DerScanner MAST is intended for organizations developing mobile applications who need to ensure security compliance and vulnerability protection throughout the application lifecycle, from development through post-deployment.

DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps developed by DerSecur. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Android Security, App Security, Binary Analysis.

