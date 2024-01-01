Statistical renaming, Type inference, and Deobfuscation tool for JavaScript code.
ProbeDroid is a dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications, allowing users to trace, profile, or modify the runtime behavior of an app by overriding template instrumentation gadgets and registering them to hook interested methods. Users can manipulate method input arguments and return values, targeting Android 5.0 and above. The kit can be built by pulling the package from GitHub without requiring the Android source tree.
Static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC) and software composition analysis (SCA) with over 1000 built-in policies for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
Deliberately vulnerable web application for educational purposes.
A next-generation web scanner that identifies websites and recognizes web technologies, including content management systems, blogging platforms, and more.
Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits
A Rust-based command-line tool for analyzing .apk files to detect vulnerabilities.