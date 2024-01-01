ProbeDroid 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ProbeDroid is a dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications, allowing users to trace, profile, or modify the runtime behavior of an app by overriding template instrumentation gadgets and registering them to hook interested methods. Users can manipulate method input arguments and return values, targeting Android 5.0 and above. The kit can be built by pulling the package from GitHub without requiring the Android source tree.