Guardsquare DexGuard Description

DexGuard is a mobile application security solution for Android apps that provides protection against reverse engineering and runtime attacks. The tool uses a compiler-based approach to inject security defenses during code compilation. The product applies multiple obfuscation techniques including name obfuscation, control flow obfuscation, code virtualization, and data encryption to protect against static analysis. These techniques aim to hide application logic, prevent extraction of secrets and sensitive information, and protect backend APIs and request logic. For runtime protection, DexGuard implements Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) capabilities that detect and respond to tampering attempts, function hooks, dynamic instrumentation, and code modifications. The tool monitors for compromised execution environments including emulators, virtual environments, rooted devices, and debuggers. It also defends against overlay attacks and accessibility service abuse. DexGuard uses polymorphic protection that generates unique variations of security checks and obfuscation patterns with each build. This approach ensures that no two protected builds are identical, requiring attackers to restart their analysis efforts with each new app release. The solution supports multiple development frameworks and technologies including Android native development with Java and Kotlin, as well as cross-platform frameworks such as React Native, Flutter, Unity, Cordova, and Ionic.