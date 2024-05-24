NowSecure Mobile App Security
NowSecure Mobile App Security is a mobile application security testing platform that analyzes mobile apps for data security and privacy risks. The platform performs automated scans of mobile applications to identify vulnerabilities and security issues. The product offers Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) capabilities for mobile applications. It conducts test scans of mobile apps to raise awareness of data security and privacy risks that may affect business-critical applications. The platform provides risk management capabilities for mobile application security programs, helping organizations identify and address security gaps in their mobile app portfolios. It includes tools for assessing mobile app risk and managing the security posture of mobile applications across an organization. NowSecure Mobile App Security supports both iOS and Android mobile applications, providing security testing and analysis for apps across major mobile platforms. The platform is designed to help security teams evaluate mobile applications for potential security vulnerabilities, data leakage, and privacy concerns that could impact organizational security and reputation.
NowSecure Mobile App Security is Mobile app security testing platform for identifying data security risks developed by NowSecure. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with App Security, Android Security, IOS.
