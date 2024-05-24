Data Theorem AppSec Description

Data Theorem AppSec is an application security platform that provides continuous discovery, security testing, and runtime protection for mobile applications, web applications, APIs, and cloud-native applications. The platform offers continuous discovery and inventory capabilities to identify mobile, web, API, and cloud assets across an organization's application attack surface. It monitors changes to applications and APIs and tracks their security impacts. For security testing, Data Theorem provides static application security testing (SAST), dynamic application security testing (DAST), interactive application security testing (IAST), and software composition analysis (SCA). The platform includes automated security analysis across multiple layers of the application stack. The platform includes specific modules for different application types: Mobile Secure for iOS and Android applications, API Secure for API discovery and protection, Web Secure for Web 2.0 and single-page applications, Cloud Secure for cloud-native application monitoring, and Code SAST Secure for static analysis and software bill of materials (SBOM) generation. Data Theorem provides runtime protection capabilities with observability, telemetry, and active blocking of real-time attacks. The platform integrates into the development lifecycle to enable application security testing in both pre-production and post-production environments.