A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison.
apk-mitm automates the entire process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection. All you have to do is give it an APK file and apk-mitm will: * decode the APK file using Apktool * replace the app's Network Security Configuration to allow user-added certificates * modify the source code to disable various certificate pinning implementations * encode the patched APK file using Apktool * sign the patched APK file using uber-apk-signer You can also use apk-mitm to patch apps using Android App Bundle and rooting your phone is not required.
A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file.
Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.
Python 3 tool for parsing Yara rules with ongoing development.
Powerful debugging tool with extensive features and extensions for memory dump analysis and crash dump analysis.
A Python-based tool for detecting XSS vulnerabilities