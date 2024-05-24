Data Theorem Mobile Protect Description

Data Theorem Mobile Protect is a mobile application security platform that performs automated security analysis of mobile applications for iOS and Android. The platform conducts static and dynamic analysis of mobile app binaries, including examination of backend APIs and third-party code components. The solution provides pre-production and post-production security testing capabilities. Users can upload mobile applications directly or integrate the platform into build pipelines via API. The analyzer engine performs runtime analysis on app binary builds and delivers results within minutes. Mobile Protect includes active protection features for runtime security. Device integrity monitoring detects jailbroken or rooted devices, debuggers, and reverse engineering attempts. A third-party code firewall controls data collection by third-party libraries. The platform offers static and dynamic binary obfuscation to protect application code. Real-time telemetry provides observability into app traffic attacks. The platform automatically discovers and analyzes public mobile applications from the Apple App Store and Google Play. It provides auto-triage of security findings to prioritize vulnerabilities that pose business risk. Remediation guidance includes developer-focused recommendations and secure code samples. Compliance reporting capabilities generate one-click compliance reports for regulatory requirements. The platform integrates with DevOps tools to incorporate security checks into development workflows. The solution is certified by the kidSAFE Seal Program for child-friendly applications.