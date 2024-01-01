Enjarify by Google Logo

Enjarify is a tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications. It is a pure Python 3 application that can be easily run by cloning the repository and executing 'python3 -O -m enjarify.main yourapp.apk'. Wrapper scripts are also provided for Linux and Windows for convenience.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadalvikanalysis

