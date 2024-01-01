An open-source binary debugger for Windows with a comprehensive plugin system for malware analysis and reverse engineering.
A Python wrapper to popular free dex converters and Java decompilers, allowing users to easily extract Java source code directly from Android APK files. It simplifies the decompilation process by handling classpath settings and command line arguments for different converters and decompilers. Users can experiment with various tools without the hassle of manual configurations. The script integrates tools such as Procyon, CFR, dex2jar, and enjarify, each with its respective license. Requires JRE to be installed and in PATH.
Interactive incremental disassembler with data/control flow analysis capabilities.
Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools.
A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths.
Guide on emulating Raspberry Pi with QEMU and exploring Arm TrustZone research.
A collection of Yara rules for detecting malware evasion techniques