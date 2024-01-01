APKX 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A Python wrapper to popular free dex converters and Java decompilers, allowing users to easily extract Java source code directly from Android APK files. It simplifies the decompilation process by handling classpath settings and command line arguments for different converters and decompilers. Users can experiment with various tools without the hassle of manual configurations. The script integrates tools such as Procyon, CFR, dex2jar, and enjarify, each with its respective license. Requires JRE to be installed and in PATH.