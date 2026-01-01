Ostorlab Mobile Security
Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST
Ostorlab Mobile Security
Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST
Ostorlab Mobile Security Description
Ostorlab Mobile Security is a mobile application security testing platform that provides automated scanning for Android and iOS applications. The platform supports multiple input methods including direct uploads of APK, AAB, and IPA files, as well as scanning applications directly from Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and iOS TestFlight. It also extends to web applications, web APIs, and network scanning. The platform combines static analysis with AI-powered dynamic analysis to identify vulnerabilities in mobile applications. Dynamic analysis capabilities include intercepting traffic, examining file systems, tracking function invocations, and accessing decompiled source code. The AI engine enables intelligent monkey testing to achieve enhanced code coverage and automated exploration of application workflows. Ostorlab includes an attack surface discovery engine that identifies organizational vulnerabilities by accessing mobile stores, public registries, and analytics platforms. The platform offers continuous monitoring with automated scanning triggered on new application releases. The solution features a ticketing system for vulnerability remediation that enables collaboration between development and security teams. It provides AI-generated security recommendations tailored to specific application vulnerabilities and supports fix validation. The platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines, ticketing systems, and includes support for SSO and 2FA authentication. Ostorlab offers a free community plan with unlimited mobile app scans, attack surface discovery, and access to the remediation and ticketing system.
Ostorlab Mobile Security FAQ
Common questions about Ostorlab Mobile Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Ostorlab Mobile Security is Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST developed by Ostorlab. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Android Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership