Ostorlab Mobile Security Logo

Ostorlab Mobile Security

Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Ostorlab Mobile Security Description

Ostorlab Mobile Security is a mobile application security testing platform that provides automated scanning for Android and iOS applications. The platform supports multiple input methods including direct uploads of APK, AAB, and IPA files, as well as scanning applications directly from Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and iOS TestFlight. It also extends to web applications, web APIs, and network scanning. The platform combines static analysis with AI-powered dynamic analysis to identify vulnerabilities in mobile applications. Dynamic analysis capabilities include intercepting traffic, examining file systems, tracking function invocations, and accessing decompiled source code. The AI engine enables intelligent monkey testing to achieve enhanced code coverage and automated exploration of application workflows. Ostorlab includes an attack surface discovery engine that identifies organizational vulnerabilities by accessing mobile stores, public registries, and analytics platforms. The platform offers continuous monitoring with automated scanning triggered on new application releases. The solution features a ticketing system for vulnerability remediation that enables collaboration between development and security teams. It provides AI-generated security recommendations tailored to specific application vulnerabilities and supports fix validation. The platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines, ticketing systems, and includes support for SSO and 2FA authentication. Ostorlab offers a free community plan with unlimited mobile app scans, attack surface discovery, and access to the remediation and ticketing system.

Ostorlab Mobile Security FAQ

Common questions about Ostorlab Mobile Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ostorlab Mobile Security is Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST developed by Ostorlab. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Android Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →