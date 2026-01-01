Ostorlab Mobile Security Description

Ostorlab Mobile Security is a mobile application security testing platform that provides automated scanning for Android and iOS applications. The platform supports multiple input methods including direct uploads of APK, AAB, and IPA files, as well as scanning applications directly from Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and iOS TestFlight. It also extends to web applications, web APIs, and network scanning. The platform combines static analysis with AI-powered dynamic analysis to identify vulnerabilities in mobile applications. Dynamic analysis capabilities include intercepting traffic, examining file systems, tracking function invocations, and accessing decompiled source code. The AI engine enables intelligent monkey testing to achieve enhanced code coverage and automated exploration of application workflows. Ostorlab includes an attack surface discovery engine that identifies organizational vulnerabilities by accessing mobile stores, public registries, and analytics platforms. The platform offers continuous monitoring with automated scanning triggered on new application releases. The solution features a ticketing system for vulnerability remediation that enables collaboration between development and security teams. It provides AI-generated security recommendations tailored to specific application vulnerabilities and supports fix validation. The platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines, ticketing systems, and includes support for SSO and 2FA authentication. Ostorlab offers a free community plan with unlimited mobile app scans, attack surface discovery, and access to the remediation and ticketing system.