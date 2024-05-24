NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management Description

NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management is a platform designed to identify data security and privacy risks in mobile applications. The product performs test scans of mobile apps to assess potential vulnerabilities and compliance issues that could impact organizations. The platform focuses on evaluating business-critical mobile applications to detect security weaknesses and privacy concerns. It provides risk assessment capabilities to help organizations understand how their mobile apps may expose them to data security threats. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management offers resources and guidance for developing mobile application security programs, including step-by-step approaches to managing mobile app risks. The platform aims to help security teams identify what mobile applications may not be disclosing about their data handling practices and security posture. The product includes tools for scanning and analyzing mobile applications to uncover potential reputation and trust issues stemming from security vulnerabilities. Organizations can use the platform to evaluate their current mobile application security gaps and model improvements to reduce time, cost, and risk associated with mobile app deployments.