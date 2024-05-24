Attify Mobile Application Exploitation Description

Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is a three-day hands-on training course focused on security testing and exploitation of Android and iOS mobile applications. The course covers both platforms through a CTF-based approach with practical labs for each module. The training includes Android security topics such as reverse engineering, Smali analysis, application hooking, dynamic instrumentation, exploiting vulnerable components, network traffic interception, and ARM exploitation. Students learn to use tools like ADB, JDB, Andbug, Introspy, Drozer, Frida, and Androguard for security analysis. For iOS, the course covers jailbreaking, binary analysis, runtime manipulation using Cycript, method swizzling, traffic interception, SSL pinning bypass, and reverse engineering with tools like Hopper. Topics include exploiting URL schemes, bypassing jailbreak detection, and securing iOS applications. The training addresses OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities, including insecure data storage, side channel data leakage, broken cryptography, and webview vulnerabilities. Advanced topics include ARM architecture, debugging with GDB and IDA, exploit development, ROP techniques, and hardware exploitation. Students receive a custom VM, lab materials, 400+ slides, reference handouts, and private scripts for Android and iOS security analysis. The course is designed for mobile security enthusiasts, application developers, penetration testers, and anyone starting in mobile application security.