dex2jar Logo

dex2jar

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

The dex2jar project provides tools to work with Android .dex and Java .class files. It includes dex-reader/writer for reading and writing Dalvik Executable (.dex) files, d2j-dex2jar for converting .dex files to .class files, and smali/baksmali for disassembling dex to smali files and assembling dex from smali files. Additionally, it offers other tools like d2j-decrypt-string for decrypting strings. To use, simply run the provided scripts after unzipping the distribution file. For support, refer to the issue trackers on GitHub, SourceForge, or Bitbucket.

Malware Analysis
Free
dexjavasmalidalvik

ALTERNATIVES