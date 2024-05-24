NowSecure ADA MASA Description

NowSecure ADA MASA is a security validation service for Android mobile applications seeking the App Defense Alliance (ADA) Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) certification. The service enables Android developers to obtain an independent security review badge for their Google Play Data safety section. The service is based on the OWASP Mobile Application Security Verification Standard (MASVS) Level 1 requirements and uses testing procedures from the OWASP Mobile Security Testing Guide (MASTG). NowSecure operates as an ADA Authorized Lab, conducting assessments across multiple security domains including Data Storage and Privacy, Cryptography, Authentication and Session Management, Network Communication, Platform Interaction, and Code Quality and Build Settings. The validation process includes assessment of Android applications against MASVS L1 baseline security criteria, delivery of detailed security reports, guidance for remediation of identified issues, and retesting capabilities. Upon successful completion, applications receive the independent security review badge that displays in the Google Play Data safety section. NowSecure provides a free smoke test review to identify potential issues before formal validation submission. The service includes one year of automated security testing software access for ongoing compliance maintenance.