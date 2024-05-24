NowSecure Platform Description

NowSecure Platform is a mobile application security testing solution that provides automated security and privacy analysis for mobile applications. The platform performs static, dynamic, interactive, and API security testing on mobile apps built for iOS and Android platforms. The platform integrates into software development lifecycle tools and code repositories to enable continuous security testing during development. It generates dynamic Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), provides CVSS security scoring, and performs compliance checks against standards including NIST, FISMA, GDPR, NIAP, OWASP Mobile Security Testing Guide, MITRE ATT&CK for Mobile, and ADA Mobile App Security Assessment (MASA). Test results include vulnerability findings with descriptions, reproduction steps, business impact assessments, and embedded remediation instructions with code samples. The platform includes a Portfolio Health Dashboard that provides analytics across multiple mobile applications to assess security risks at the portfolio level. NowSecure Platform supports custom policy-driven testing approaches that can be configured based on organizational risk profiles and threat models. The platform offers tiered testing coverage options including baseline, advanced, and guided testing levels. Integration options include pre-built connectors, open APIs, and a command line interface for custom workflows. The platform includes contextual security training through NowSecure Academy video courses that are presented based on identified vulnerabilities.