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Appdome AI-Native Protection

by Appdome

Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Bot Protection
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Appdome AI-Native Protection Description

Appdome AI-Native Protection is an agentic AI-driven platform for mobile app security that automates the building, monitoring, and response of 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS applications. It operates without requiring code changes, SDKs, or server deployments, integrating directly into existing mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipelines. The platform covers a broad range of mobile threat categories including identity threats, fraud, malware, bots, API abuse, and social engineering. Appdome's AI agents continuously monitor the mobile attack surface, provide real-time threat intelligence, and deliver automated recommendations and responses. The ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) module provides 360-degree attack intelligence, threat analytics, and defense posture management. Certified Secure certificates are automatically generated per build to provide auditable compliance records for DevSecOps sign-off. The platform supports role-based access control, event logging, and build/defense release records for governance and compliance. Defenses are applied via a modular, plug-in framework that adapts to the app's architecture, coding language, and components automatically. Appdome supports integration with major CI/CD tools, test automation platforms, and mobile development frameworks across the full DevOps stack.

Appdome AI-Native Protection FAQ

Common questions about Appdome AI-Native Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Appdome AI-Native Protection is Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile developed by Appdome. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Bot Protection.

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