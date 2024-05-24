Appknox Vulnerability Platform Description

Appknox Vulnerability Platform is a mobile application security testing solution that combines static, dynamic, and API security analysis capabilities. The platform performs binary-based static application security testing (SAST) to analyze compiled applications without requiring source code access. It conducts dynamic application security testing (DAST) on real physical devices to assess runtime behavior and identify vulnerabilities in actual operating environments. The platform includes API security testing to detect flaws, misconfigurations, and threats across API endpoints. Testing processes are automated and integrated into CI/CD pipelines, triggering scans automatically with each build. The solution provides Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) functionality to inventory and track third-party components and their security status. Appknox includes StoreKnox capabilities for monitoring published applications across app stores, detecting unauthorized versions, identifying fake applications impersonating brands, and discovering orphaned applications. The platform offers penetration testing services that combine automated and manual testing approaches. Vulnerability findings are mapped to regulatory frameworks including GDPR, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, OWASP Top 10, and NIST to support compliance requirements. The platform provides centralized reporting and integrates with development tools and CI/CD systems. Results are prioritized to enable security teams to address issues based on risk level.