CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code

This code utilizes undocumented features of Microsoft's CLR to prevent managed debuggers/profilers from working. It may not be effective in future CLR versions and could potentially lead to unexpected behaviors. Tested on various versions of CLR including 2.0, 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5. Includes test executables for different CLR versions and architectures. Users can experiment with attaching managed debuggers/profilers like Visual Studio's .NET debugger and CLR Profiler.