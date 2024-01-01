CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code

Assembler/disassembler for the dex format used by Dalvik, Android's Java VM implementation.
This code utilizes undocumented features of Microsoft's CLR to prevent managed debuggers/profilers from working. It may not be effective in future CLR versions and could potentially lead to unexpected behaviors. Tested on various versions of CLR including 2.0, 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5. Includes test executables for different CLR versions and architectures. Users can experiment with attaching managed debuggers/profilers like Visual Studio's .NET debugger and CLR Profiler.
Assembler/disassembler for the dex format used by Dalvik, Android's Java VM implementation.
A collection of Yara signatures for identifying malware and other threats
A GitHub repository for fuzzing and testing file formats
Collection of malware persistence information and techniques
Automatic YARA rule generation for malware repositories.
A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.