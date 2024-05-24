Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite
Mobile app security platform for DevSecOps teams across app lifecycle
Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite
Mobile app security platform for DevSecOps teams across app lifecycle
Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite Description
Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS) is a platform designed for DevSecOps teams to secure mobile applications throughout the entire application lifecycle, from development to runtime. The suite combines multiple security capabilities into a single platform. The platform includes four main components: zSCAN provides Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) to identify security and compliance gaps before application release. zSHIELD offers application shielding capabilities to prevent reverse engineering and code tampering. zKEYBOX delivers key protection to secure encryption keys and sensitive data. zDEFEND provides Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) to detect and stop threats in real time on the device. The platform addresses security requirements for mobile applications across multiple industries including automotive, aviation, financial services, and retail/eCommerce. It supports compliance requirements such as PCI DSS and PCI MPOC. MAPS integrates code protection, runtime threat detection, and encryption capabilities to provide continuous security before, during, and after deployment. The platform includes vulnerability detection for Java and supports both Android and iOS platforms.
Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite FAQ
Common questions about Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite is Mobile app security platform for DevSecOps teams across app lifecycle developed by Zimperium. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Android Security.
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