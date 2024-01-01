A standard document for software projects
Call Google Play APIs from Node with the ability to behave like a Nexus device with SDK 23 for app downloads. Options include setting username, password, androidId, countryCode, language, and more. Supports usage via Promise or node callback convention.
A standard document for software projects
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.
Script to check for artifacts with the same name between repositories to prevent Dependency Confusion Attacks.
A tool for sorting YARA rules based on metadata.
Real-time capture the flag (CTF) scoring engine for computer wargames with a fun game-like environment for learning cybersecurity skills.
A repository of CTF source files and write-ups for CTFs from 2014, allowing contributions and corrections.