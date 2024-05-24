Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform Description

Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform is a mobile application security testing solution that combines multiple testing methodologies into a single platform. The platform performs binary-based static application security testing (SAST) to analyze compiled applications without requiring source code access. It conducts dynamic application security testing (DAST) on real physical devices to identify runtime vulnerabilities and assess actual device behavior. The platform includes API security testing capabilities to detect flaws, misconfigurations, and threats across API endpoints. Testing processes are automated and can be triggered through CI/CD pipeline integrations, providing real-time feedback to development teams. Additional capabilities include penetration testing services that combine manual and automated approaches, StoreKnox for app store monitoring to detect fake apps and unauthorized versions, and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation to inventory third-party components. The platform maps vulnerability findings to regulatory frameworks including GDPR, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, OWASP Top 10, and NIST to support compliance requirements. It integrates with development tools and CI/CD platforms to enable continuous security testing throughout the software development lifecycle. Appknox is designed for enterprise environments and provides a unified view of security findings across mobile application portfolios.