Guardsquare ThreatCast Description

Guardsquare ThreatCast is a mobile threat defense platform that provides real-time detection and monitoring of runtime threats targeting mobile applications. The platform integrates with Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) to detect malicious activities including code tampering, repackaging, resigning, accessibility abuse, and other runtime threats. ThreatCast collects and analyzes threat data from protected mobile applications, providing detailed incident reports that explain why detections were triggered and the associated risks. The platform identifies suspicious users and their activities, enabling security teams to separate less impactful detections from severe reverse engineering or repackaging attempts. The solution offers single-click integration with Guardsquare's protection features and provides global threat trend analysis to identify emerging attack patterns such as dynamic instrumentation or jailbreak variants. Security teams can set custom alerts and configure automated actions to respond to threat events before breaches occur. ThreatCast includes data forwarding capabilities that allow organizations to integrate threat detections into existing SIEM or fraud detection systems. The platform also supports mobile app attestation, which verifies the authenticity of applications interacting with backend APIs and ensures devices operate in trusted environments. Attestation features enable organizations to create security policies that automatically block bots and scripts, with continuous server-side updates that block attackers without requiring application updates.