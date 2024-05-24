OneSpan Product Description

OneSpan App Shielding is a mobile application security solution designed to protect mobile apps from reverse engineering, tampering, and runtime attacks. The product provides security controls that can be integrated into mobile applications to defend against various threats targeting the application code and runtime environment. App Shielding typically includes protections against code analysis, debugging attempts, and unauthorized modifications to the application. The solution aims to make it more difficult for attackers to understand the application's logic, extract sensitive data, or manipulate the app's behavior. The technology works by adding security layers to mobile applications that can detect and respond to threats such as rooting/jailbreaking, hooking frameworks, emulators, and other attack tools commonly used against mobile apps. These protections operate at runtime to identify suspicious environments or behaviors. App Shielding solutions are commonly used by organizations in financial services, healthcare, and other industries that require strong protection for mobile applications handling sensitive data or transactions. The product is designed to complement other mobile security measures as part of a defense-in-depth strategy for mobile application security.