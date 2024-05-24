Appknox Secure App Description

Appknox Secure App is a mobile application security platform that provides automated vulnerability testing for mobile applications. The platform combines binary-based static application security testing (SAST), dynamic application security testing (DAST) on real devices, and API security testing in a unified solution. The platform performs binary-based SAST to analyze compiled applications and identify vulnerabilities that source code scanners may miss. It conducts DAST on actual physical devices to test runtime behavior and discover attack surfaces in authentic environments. The API security testing component detects flaws, misconfigurations, and threats across API endpoints. Appknox integrates with CI/CD pipelines to enable automated scanning on every build. The platform maps vulnerability findings to regulatory frameworks including GDPR, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, OWASP Top 10, and NIST to support compliance requirements. Additional capabilities include penetration testing services, StoreKnox for app store monitoring and brand protection, and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation to inventory third-party components. The platform provides prioritized vulnerability results with remediation guidance. The solution is designed for enterprise security teams managing mobile application portfolios across iOS and Android platforms. It supports integration with development tools including Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab, Bitrise, and Splunk.