NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence Description

NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence (MARI) is a risk assessment platform that analyzes third-party mobile applications from Google Play and the Apple App Store. The platform provides security, compliance, safety, and privacy risk information for mobile apps that interact with enterprise networks. MARI delivers automated assessments that identify security flaws, potential personal information leaks, and other vulnerabilities in publicly available mobile applications. The platform assigns risk ratings from F (Substantial) to A (Minimal) to help organizations evaluate app security posture. The service provides app summaries including application ID, operating system, build and package versions, along with detailed security and privacy findings. Organizations can submit lists of apps for bulk analysis through a web interface or API integration. MARI continuously monitors mobile apps for new versions and updates risk data based on the latest assessments. The platform categorizes findings across App Store Blockers, Insecure Code Quality, Cryptography, Networking, Privacy, and Storage issues. The service is built on data from the NowSecure Platform and includes analysis from over 4 million automated mobile app assessments. Organizations can use MARI to vet mobile apps before allowing them in their ecosystem and maintain ongoing visibility into third-party app risks.