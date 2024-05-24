Top Alternatives to Endian EndianOSNetwork Security
Linux-based security OS for IT/OT gateways with UTM and industrial protection
222 Alternatives to Endian EndianOS
An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.
BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.
SafeLine WAF is an open-source web application firewall that protects web services by filtering malicious HTTP traffic through intelligent semantic analysis and machine learning-based detection.
Endian Firewall Community is a free, open-source Linux-based firewall solution that provides network security, VPN access, email protection, and traffic management features for home networks.
Converged network security platform with NGFW, SD-WAN, SASE, and SecOps
WAF protecting web applications from cyber attacks
A legacy web application security and performance optimization solution that combines security controls with performance enhancement features.
Platform for app delivery, security, API protection, and WAF across environments
Managed firewall security suite with expert management and cyber warranty
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats
Integrated cybersecurity platform with NGFW, NDR, XDR, ZTNA, and CWPP capabilities
UTM security gateway for IT networks with threat management and connectivity
Cloud-native secure web gateway for web traffic inspection and threat protection
Next-gen firewall with SD-WAN, ZTNA, and automated threat response capabilities
Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup
Rack-mount NGFW appliance for branch offices and distributed networks
Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox
Next-gen firewall with AI-driven malware detection and threat intelligence
AI-powered NGFW with integrated WAF, threat detection, and SOC Lite
Cloud-based web filtering solution protecting against malware and phishing
AI-powered network security platform with unified firewall and SASE capabilities
Next-gen firewall platform with ML-powered threat detection and AI-driven sec
Real-time web threat prevention using ML/DL for URL filtering and phishing
Enterprise-scale ML-powered NGFW for data centers and service providers
Software firewalls for multicloud workload protection with Layer 7 threat prevention
Cloud-based mgmt platform for Palo Alto Networks NGFW & SASE infrastructure
SD-WAN capabilities integrated with Palo Alto Networks NGFWs
Cloud service that automates threat blocking on firewalls, routers & switches
Cloud-based firewall with traffic inspection and automated threat response
SSL/TLS decryption & malicious site blocking solution with AI control
EAL 4+ certified unidirectional gateway for secure one-way data transfer
Hardware data diode gateway for unidirectional data transfer at 25 Gbps
Load balancer & app delivery controller for availability & performance
Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions
SSL/TLS traffic decryption solution for security inspection
Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security
NGFW with threat protection, app visibility, and AI-driven security
Cloud-based website security platform with WAF, malware removal, and CDN
NGFW integrated with Radiflow iSID for OT network protection and visibility
Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers
Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility
Centralized network object management for firewalls and SDN across hybrid cloud
Automates firewall security policy change management from planning to validation
ADC infrastructure management platform for NetScaler deployments
Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP
Web gateway controlling access to web resources with threat protection
Cloud-based web security gateway with threat protection and data loss prevention
Firewall configuration analysis and compliance testing tool
Application delivery controller with load balancing and traffic management
Network firewall with DDoS protection and behavioral analytics for threats
Enterprise firewall solution for network security and traffic control
Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt.
NGFW for SOHO, IoT, and micro-SMBs with threat protection and cloud mgmt.
NGFW for SMBs and branch offices with threat prevention and SD-WAN
High-end NGFW for enterprises with RTDMI, multi-instance & unified policy
Mid-range NGFW series for enterprises with threat prevention and SD-WAN
Virtual NGFW for public/private cloud with RTDMI threat detection
Add-on security services for SonicWall firewalls with threat protection
Cloud-based network firewall with segmentation, NAT, and VPN capabilities
UTM appliance for SMEs with identity-based security and threat management
UTM appliance for SOHO/ROBO networks with identity-based security features
Identity-based UTM appliance for SME networks with firewall and threat protection
UTM appliance with Wi-Fi for SOHO/ROBO networks offering identity-based security
UTM appliance for SMEs with firewall, IPS, AV, VPN, and web filtering
Enterprise NGFW with identity-based security and unified threat management
UTM appliance with identity-based security and flexible port options for SMEs
UTM appliance with identity-based security and flexible port options for SMEs
UTM appliance for SOHO/ROBO networks with identity-based security features
UTM appliance with Wi-Fi for SOHO/ROBO networks offering firewall and security
UTM appliance with integrated Wi-Fi for SOHO/ROBO networks
Next-gen firewall appliance for SME networks with UTM capabilities
UTM appliance for SOHO/ROBO networks with identity-based security features
Enterprise NGFW with identity-based security and unified threat management
Centralized mgmt console for distributed Cyberoam UTM appliances
Enterprise NGFW with identity-based security and unified threat management
Enterprise NGFW with identity-based security and unified threat management
Identity-based NGFW for large enterprises with UTM capabilities
Enterprise NGFW with identity-based security and unified threat management
Managed firewall service with 24/7 expert management and threat intelligence
Web gateway appliance with filtering, malware protection & social media mgmt
Next-gen firewall with app control, IPS, AV, and APT defense (EOL product)
Web gateway appliance with filtering, malware protection & social media mgmt
Web filtering appliance for policy-driven web security and threat defense
Enterprise web filtering appliance for policy-driven content management
Enterprise web security appliance with filtering, SSL inspection & AV
Web filtering appliance that blocks malware, spyware, and inappropriate content
Multi-protocol signaling firewall for telecom networks (SS7, Diameter, GTP-C, 5G)
Messaging security platform for mobile operators to block spam and fraud
Firewall policy mgmt platform for automating rule changes & compliance
Next-gen firewall with data-centric security and contextual intelligence
Context-based firewall engine providing deep inspection and visibility
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat management capabilities
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW with data security, DLP, and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat surface management
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat surface management
Enterprise NGFW appliance with data security and threat management features
Data security firewall appliance with DLP and threat surface management
Two-way firewall for Mac providing inbound and outbound network protection.
Cloud-managed network security platform based on Cisco Meraki technology
Generates geo-based firewall rules to block/allow traffic by country or ASN
Generates firewall rules to block visitors by ASN across multiple platforms.
Network security platform protecting infrastructure from unauthorized access
Managed firewall service with NOC/SOC monitoring and UTM capabilities
Cloud-based firewall hosting platform for deploying virtual firewalls globally
DNS-based network filtering solution for web threat protection
Website security platform with malware scanning, WAF, and CDN protection
Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backups
Website security platform with WAF, malware scanning, and backup features
Next-gen firewall with UTM for educational institutions
Cloud-delivered firewall service for network traffic filtering and protection
Unified network security firewall appliance with NGFW and UTM capabilities
Network security appliance from Wijungle
Unified network security gateway for SOHO to enterprise environments
Managed SonicWall firewall service with hardware, software, and support
Next-gen firewall with IDS/IPS, DLP, sandbox, and SIEM capabilities
Enterprise NGFW platform with threat prevention and Zero Trust capabilities
Network & perimeter security solutions for enterprise infrastructure
Modern WAF with code-based rules and developer-focused workflow integration
AI-powered DNS-based web content filtering across 66 categories
Managed virtual firewall service built on Fortinet platform for hosted servers
Next-gen firewall for large enterprises with mission-critical systems
Extra-ruggedized NGFW for harsh environments in aviation, space, and military
Website security platform with malware scanning, WAF, CDN, and DDoS protection
DNS-based content filtering and threat protection service
Cloud-based security software for routers protecting home and business networks
Real-time web application firewall with runtime protection for PHP apps
Software-defined gateway for secure cross-domain data transfer in cloud envs
Data guard for secure info sharing between networks with different trust levels
Web filtering solution for blocking threats and enforcing content policies
RCS messaging control & firewall for CSPs to protect A2P revenue streams
SMS firewall for mobile operators to monitor, detect, and block SMS fraud
Unified threat management firewall for SMBs and distributed campuses
Managed network security service for hosted and on-premise environments
Web security platform with WAF, CDN, SSL, and vulnerability scanning
Managed perimeter security service for network traffic control and protection
Firewall management platform with real-time monitoring and policy automation
Next-gen firewall solution with threat protection and unified threat mgmt
Firewall monitoring solution for network traffic surveillance and compliance
Web filtering and security solution using Zero Trust Internet Access
On-premise secure web gateway with proxy filtering and traffic inspection
Web firewall for internet access control and monitoring in offices
Managed UTM service combining firewall, IPS, AV, and web filtering
Comprehensive network security solution for government and large enterprises
AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt.
CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components.
Centrally-managed client-side ad blocker that blocks malvertising org-wide.
Managed NGFW service with 24/7 monitoring, IPS, AV, and content filtering.
Managed NGFW + IDS/IPS service with DDoS, ransomware protection & 24/7 SOC.
DPI-based application-aware security for NGFW, ZTNA, and SD-WAN/SASE.
Cloud network security gateway for virtual & hybrid environments via Check Point.
Fully managed NGFW service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for SMBs.
AI-powered NGFW for mission-critical infrastructure with on-device anomaly detection.
Portfolio of NGFWs covering enterprise, datacentre, and military deployments.
Military-grade cross-domain security appliance for NATO classified environments.
High-capacity NGFW for datacenters with VPN, routing, and container support.
Military-grade AI-powered NGFW for defence and tactical applications.
Turnkey virtual firewall orchestration platform for enterprises, SPs & MSSPs.
Turnkey platform automating physical-to-virtual firewall conversion on-premise.
Turnkey platform for elastically scaling virtual NGFW traffic inspection capacity.
Virtual infrastructure manager for deploying and scaling on-prem virtual firewalls.
Web & WiFi content filtering service for connected device manufacturers.
Browser extension firewall blocking ads, phishing, and malware threats.
DNS-layer firewall that blocks malware, phishing, and C2 via RPZ filtering.
Two-stage high-resistance firewall for classified and critical networks.
Firewall & VPN appliance with BSI approval for classified data transfer.
Mesh WiFi router with integrated parental controls & firewall for homes.
WiFi 6 mesh router with built-in firewall and parental controls for homes.
AC3000 tri-band mesh WiFi router with built-in firewall & parental controls.
Cloud-delivered DNS filtering to block malicious domains and enforce policies.
Centralized mgmt appliance for Labris network security infrastructure.
UTM appliance series with firewall, IPS, VPN, web/email security.
Hardware manufacturer of network appliances, edge computing, and telecom platforms.
Proactive detection & remediation of firewall & load balancer misconfigs.
Offloads TLS encryption/decryption from host CPU to DPU for high perf.
Network security platform with multi-category URL filtering and app ID.
Managed UTM service with NGFW, IPS, VPN, anti-malware, and 24/7 SOC.
Integrated UTM, SWG, SD-WAN, and WAF network edge security platform.
Managed 24/7 NGFW monitoring, configuration, and policy management service.
Managed perimeter security service covering NGFW, IDS/IPS, SWG, VPN, and NAC.
Sophos NGF resold by a German IT systems house for network protection.
Korean network security firm offering SWG, SSL decryption, WAF, DLP, and VPN solutions.
Cloud-based WiFi content filtering for businesses and educational orgs.
Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation
Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity.
pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options.
OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities.
Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.
ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall that provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic.
Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection.
A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
