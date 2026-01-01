Sangfor Athena NGFW
Sangfor Athena NGFW
Next-gen firewall with AI-driven malware detection and threat intelligence
Sangfor Athena NGFW Description
Sangfor Athena NGFW is a next-generation firewall that provides network perimeter security through AI-driven malware detection and real-time threat intelligence. The platform blocks threats at the network perimeter and integrates with the Sangfor Security Ecosystem to deliver multiple security functions. The firewall includes ransomware protection capabilities, security operations features, and supports Secure SD-WAN and Zero Trust Network Access implementations. It functions as a multi-functional platform designed to adapt to emerging threats through its AI-powered detection mechanisms. Athena NGFW is part of the broader Sangfor Athena Foundation Series, which includes endpoint protection, secure web gateway, and network detection and response products. The platform integrates with other Athena security offerings including XDR, MDR, and SASE solutions to provide coordinated security across network, endpoint, and cloud environments. The firewall provides network security controls while supporting distributed network architectures and remote access scenarios. It operates as a component within Sangfor's integrated security architecture, enabling data sharing and coordinated response across multiple security layers.
Sangfor Athena NGFW FAQ
