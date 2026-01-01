Sense Defence Advanced Firewall Description

Sense Defence Advanced Firewall is a cloud-based firewall solution that provides filtering and control over HTTP requests reaching web applications. The firewall performs proactive inspection of incoming site traffic and implements automated response mechanisms to identified threats. The solution offers customizable security rules that can be tailored to specific application requirements. It provides filtering capabilities based on multiple parameters including source IP, hostname, user agents, headers, query strings, cookies, URI, referer, methods, country, city, ASN, bot score, and JA3 fingerprint. The firewall includes geo-IP blocking functionality to control traffic based on geographic location. It features rate limiting to restrict the number of requests a client can make within a specified time period. The system provides bot traffic customization, allowing verified bots and search engine bots while blocking malicious ones. Additional capabilities include granular controls for challenging or blocking requests, zero-day attack prevention, application control to manage network access, and comprehensive event management with logging capabilities. The firewall operates with continuous protection and includes a user interface for monitoring and management. The solution is designed to integrate into existing infrastructure and provides real-time detection and response to suspicious activity without requiring manual intervention.