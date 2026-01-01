F5 BIG-IP Advanced Firewall Manager Logo

F5 BIG-IP Advanced Firewall Manager

Network firewall with DDoS protection and behavioral analytics for threats

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

F5 BIG-IP Advanced Firewall Manager Description

F5 BIG-IP Advanced Firewall Manager (AFM) is an ICSA lab certified network security solution that protects networks and data centers against incoming threats including DDoS attacks. The product operates as a full-proxy firewall that inspects incoming subscriber connections and server-to-client responses. The solution uses behavioral analytics combining machine learning, stress monitoring, dynamic signatures, and attack mitigation to detect and respond to threats. It learns normal traffic baselines to establish behavioral monitoring, detects abnormal server stress based on deviations from normal network activity, and creates dynamic signatures specific to detected threat sources. BIG-IP AFM provides network protection against protocol and DNS threats, includes an Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and offers SSL session inspection capabilities to decrypt traffic and identify hidden attacks. The product supports protection for containerized applications across different platforms and locations. The firewall includes SSH channel protection through man-in-the-middle SSH proxy functionality and serves as an S/Gi firewall for service providers to defend network infrastructure and mobile subscribers. It provides high-volume logging controls supporting SNMP, SIP, DNS, and IPFIX collectors. The solution can be deployed on hardware appliances, VIPRION platforms, virtual editions on hypervisors, cloud environments (CNF and VNF options), and integrates with F5's application protection solutions including DDoS mitigation, DNS security, and application IPS on a single BIG-IP platform.

F5 BIG-IP Advanced Firewall Manager FAQ

Common questions about F5 BIG-IP Advanced Firewall Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

F5 BIG-IP Advanced Firewall Manager is Network firewall with DDoS protection and behavioral analytics for threats developed by F5. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Security, DDOS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →