F5 BIG-IP Advanced Firewall Manager Description

F5 BIG-IP Advanced Firewall Manager (AFM) is an ICSA lab certified network security solution that protects networks and data centers against incoming threats including DDoS attacks. The product operates as a full-proxy firewall that inspects incoming subscriber connections and server-to-client responses. The solution uses behavioral analytics combining machine learning, stress monitoring, dynamic signatures, and attack mitigation to detect and respond to threats. It learns normal traffic baselines to establish behavioral monitoring, detects abnormal server stress based on deviations from normal network activity, and creates dynamic signatures specific to detected threat sources. BIG-IP AFM provides network protection against protocol and DNS threats, includes an Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and offers SSL session inspection capabilities to decrypt traffic and identify hidden attacks. The product supports protection for containerized applications across different platforms and locations. The firewall includes SSH channel protection through man-in-the-middle SSH proxy functionality and serves as an S/Gi firewall for service providers to defend network infrastructure and mobile subscribers. It provides high-volume logging controls supporting SNMP, SIP, DNS, and IPFIX collectors. The solution can be deployed on hardware appliances, VIPRION platforms, virtual editions on hypervisors, cloud environments (CNF and VNF options), and integrates with F5's application protection solutions including DDoS mitigation, DNS security, and application IPS on a single BIG-IP platform.