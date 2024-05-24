CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Intralan Not Found

by IntraLAN

Cloud-managed network security platform based on Cisco Meraki technology

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
The page content indicates a "404 Not Found" error, meaning the requested page for the Cisco Meraki Security Platform from Intralan could not be located. Based on the URL structure, this appears to be related to Cisco Meraki security offerings, which typically encompass network security solutions including firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention, secure SD-WAN, and unified threat management capabilities. Cisco Meraki provides cloud-managed security appliances that combine multiple security functions into a single platform. These solutions typically include next-generation firewall capabilities, content filtering, advanced malware protection, and VPN connectivity. The platform is designed to provide centralized visibility and control over network security through a cloud-based dashboard. Meraki security solutions are commonly deployed for network perimeter protection, branch office security, and distributed enterprise environments. The platform typically offers features such as application-aware traffic shaping, layer 7 firewall rules, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and automated security updates. Since the actual page content is unavailable, specific details about Intralan's particular implementation or service offerings around Cisco Meraki cannot be determined from the provided information.

Intralan Not Found is Cloud-managed network security platform based on Cisco Meraki technology developed by IntraLAN. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

