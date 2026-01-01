Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Logo

Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW)

AI-powered NGFW with integrated WAF, threat detection, and SOC Lite

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Description

Sangfor Network Secure is a next-generation firewall that combines network security capabilities with AI-driven threat detection. The product integrates Engine Zero, an AI-based malware detection engine that achieves 99.76% detection rates for known and unknown malware. It connects to Neural-X, a cloud-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time updates on indicators of compromise and adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures. The firewall includes an integrated next-generation web application firewall (NG-WAF) that uses semantic analysis and a virtual execution system to protect against web application attacks including SQL injection and cross-site scripting. Built-in cloud deception technology helps detect and stop malicious actors within the network. The product features SOC Lite functionality that simplifies security operations by providing visibility into threat levels for users and servers through a graphical interface, along with response recommendations. This reduces the need for extensive security log analysis. Network Secure works with Sangfor Endpoint Secure (EDR) and Cyber Command (NDR) as part of an anti-ransomware solution. The system correlates threat detection data from network and endpoint sources to identify ransomware processes. The firewall includes standard NGFW capabilities such as antivirus, intrusion prevention, application control, and SD-WAN functionality. It can function as a perimeter security device or as a second-tier firewall to supplement existing infrastructure.

Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) FAQ

Common questions about Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) is AI-powered NGFW with integrated WAF, threat detection, and SOC Lite developed by Sangfor Technologies. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Deception, Malware Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →