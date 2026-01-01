Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Description

Sangfor Network Secure is a next-generation firewall that combines network security capabilities with AI-driven threat detection. The product integrates Engine Zero, an AI-based malware detection engine that achieves 99.76% detection rates for known and unknown malware. It connects to Neural-X, a cloud-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time updates on indicators of compromise and adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures. The firewall includes an integrated next-generation web application firewall (NG-WAF) that uses semantic analysis and a virtual execution system to protect against web application attacks including SQL injection and cross-site scripting. Built-in cloud deception technology helps detect and stop malicious actors within the network. The product features SOC Lite functionality that simplifies security operations by providing visibility into threat levels for users and servers through a graphical interface, along with response recommendations. This reduces the need for extensive security log analysis. Network Secure works with Sangfor Endpoint Secure (EDR) and Cyber Command (NDR) as part of an anti-ransomware solution. The system correlates threat detection data from network and endpoint sources to identify ransomware processes. The firewall includes standard NGFW capabilities such as antivirus, intrusion prevention, application control, and SD-WAN functionality. It can function as a perimeter security device or as a second-tier firewall to supplement existing infrastructure.