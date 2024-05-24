Soteria Firewall as a Service Logo

Soteria Firewall as a Service

by Soteria Cyber Security Ltd

Cloud-delivered firewall service for network traffic filtering and protection

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Traffic FilteringCloud Native
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Soteria Firewall as a Service Description

Soteria Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) is a cloud-delivered security solution that replaces traditional on-premises firewalls. The service routes and inspects network traffic before it reaches internal networks, using centrally managed security policies to protect distributed networks and remote users. The platform provides network protection by filtering traffic, detecting threats in real time, and enforcing security policies from the cloud. It eliminates the need for physical hardware appliances, offering a scalable approach that adjusts to growing network demands without requiring hardware upgrades. FWaaS includes continuous threat monitoring with automated updates and analytics to detect and block threats such as DDoS attacks, malware, and intrusion attempts. The service features centralized management through an intuitive dashboard that provides real-time insights and reduces administrative overhead for IT teams. The solution operates on a pay-as-you-go pricing model, aligning costs with actual usage rather than requiring large capital expenditures on physical devices. It is designed to be scalable for businesses of all sizes and supports compliance requirements including GDPR, ISO 27001, and Cyber Essentials through cybersecurity gap analysis and risk assessments.

Soteria Firewall as a Service FAQ

Common questions about Soteria Firewall as a Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Soteria Firewall as a Service is Cloud-delivered firewall service for network traffic filtering and protection developed by Soteria Cyber Security Ltd. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Traffic Filtering, Cloud Native.

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