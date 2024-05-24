Check Point Securing the AI Transformation Logo

Check Point Securing the AI Transformation Description

Check Point Securing the AI Transformation is an enterprise cybersecurity platform designed to protect hybrid mesh networks and workspaces in AI-driven environments. The platform operates on four core principles: security for hybrid mesh networks with Zero Trust architecture across on-premises, cloud, and remote locations; workspace security through the Harmony product line protecting users, devices, and applications; security for AI transformation enabling safe AI-first enterprise adoption; and prevention-first security powered by ThreatCloud threat intelligence. The platform provides network security through Quantum Network Security firewalls, email security capabilities, endpoint protection, and cloud security solutions. It implements Zero Trust security controls across distributed environments and offers protection against AI-amplified attacks. The system includes security management capabilities with GenAI-powered assistants for operational efficiency. Check Point's Infinity Platform serves as the unified architecture integrating these security components. The solution addresses security requirements for organizations transitioning to hyperconnected, AI-driven operations while maintaining protection across traditional and modern infrastructure. The platform includes threat prevention capabilities, security analytics, and centralized management for enterprise security operations.

Check Point Securing the AI Transformation is Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation developed by Check Point Software Technologies. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Cloud Security, Email Security.

