Check Point Securing the AI Transformation
Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation
Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Check Point Securing the AI Transformation is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation Description
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation is an enterprise cybersecurity platform designed to protect hybrid mesh networks and workspaces in AI-driven environments. The platform operates on four core principles: security for hybrid mesh networks with Zero Trust architecture across on-premises, cloud, and remote locations; workspace security through the Harmony product line protecting users, devices, and applications; security for AI transformation enabling safe AI-first enterprise adoption; and prevention-first security powered by ThreatCloud threat intelligence. The platform provides network security through Quantum Network Security firewalls, email security capabilities, endpoint protection, and cloud security solutions. It implements Zero Trust security controls across distributed environments and offers protection against AI-amplified attacks. The system includes security management capabilities with GenAI-powered assistants for operational efficiency. Check Point's Infinity Platform serves as the unified architecture integrating these security components. The solution addresses security requirements for organizations transitioning to hyperconnected, AI-driven operations while maintaining protection across traditional and modern infrastructure. The platform includes threat prevention capabilities, security analytics, and centralized management for enterprise security operations.
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation FAQ
Common questions about Check Point Securing the AI Transformation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation is Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation developed by Check Point Software Technologies.. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Cloud Security, Email Security.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership