GajShield Data Security Firewall Description

GajShield Data Security Firewall is a next-generation firewall that implements a data-first security approach. The firewall uses an Application Identification Engine to identify applications and their contextual data points such as login IDs, sender addresses, recipients, subject lines, body content, and attachments. The product employs a Contextual Intelligence Engine that breaks down communication packets into multiple data points for analysis. It applies granular data security policies based on contextual data and validates parameters against learned behavior patterns using User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). The firewall includes a Data Security Dashboard that provides visibility into data threats and organizational data health. It features data criticality health indicators, threat plane visualization for internal and external communications, multi-category threat identification, threat heatmaps, and quick threat response capabilities. The platform is powered by GajOS Bulwark and includes multiple security solutions such as Data Leak Prevention, SD-WAN capabilities, Zero Trust Network implementation, and threat filtering. It uses machine learning to understand usage patterns and identify outliers for suspicious traffic detection. The firewall provides two-stage protection: Stage 1 combines machine learning with UEBA to identify suspicious traffic patterns, while Stage 2 uses GajShield Threat Labs for signature-based detection and intelligent sandboxing with machine learning and artificial intelligence to simulate human actions for malware identification.