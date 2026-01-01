NetScaler ADC Infrastructure Management Description

NetScaler ADC Infrastructure Management is a platform designed to manage Application Delivery Controller (ADC) infrastructure deployments. The solution provides centralized management capabilities for NetScaler ADC instances across enterprise environments. The platform enables administrators to oversee and configure ADC infrastructure components that handle application delivery, load balancing, and traffic management functions. It offers visibility into ADC deployments and facilitates operational management tasks. NetScaler ADC Infrastructure Management supports organizations in maintaining their application delivery infrastructure through a unified management interface. The platform is designed to work with NetScaler ADC products to provide infrastructure oversight and configuration management capabilities. The solution targets enterprises that deploy NetScaler ADC products and require centralized management tools for their application delivery infrastructure. It provides administrative functions for managing ADC instances and monitoring their operational status.