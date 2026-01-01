AlgoSec ObjectFlow
AlgoSec ObjectFlow
Centralized network object management for firewalls and SDN across hybrid cloud
AlgoSec ObjectFlow Description
AlgoSec ObjectFlow is a network object management solution designed for on-premises and hybrid cloud environments. The product provides centralized management of firewall and software-defined networking (SDN) objects across an organization's network infrastructure. The solution automatically discovers and catalogs all firewall and SDN objects within the network, storing them in a central repository. This provides visibility into object definitions, usage, and relationships across the network estate. ObjectFlow identifies potential security and operational issues including misaligned object definitions, duplicate objects, and unattached objects that are no longer in use. These capabilities help reduce the risk of network outages and security breaches caused by object management errors. The product enables automated changes to firewall and SDN objects from a central location, eliminating the need for manual object updates across multiple devices. This automation reduces the time and labor required for network object maintenance. ObjectFlow is part of AlgoSec's broader security policy management suite, which includes Firewall Analyzer for application mapping and AlgoSec Cloud for multi-cloud security management. The solution addresses network object management challenges in hybrid environments where organizations maintain both on-premises infrastructure and cloud resources.
AlgoSec ObjectFlow FAQ
AlgoSec ObjectFlow is Centralized network object management for firewalls and SDN across hybrid cloud developed by AlgoSec. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Centralized Management, Cloud Security.
